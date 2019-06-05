South Lyon — A man riding a bicycle in the Oakland County suburb of South Lyon suffered "significant" injuries Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a slow-moving train, the South Lyon Fire Department said.

The crash took place about 4 p.m., in the area of 10 Mile and Reynold Sweet.

After being hit by a train, which the fire department says was traveling slower than 15 miles per hour at the time, the man was able to talk, though his injuries were described as "significant."

Medics took the victim to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, but his condition was not immediately known. The victim's age was not immediately available.

The circumstances preceding the crash were not immediately clear. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, freight trains, moving 40 miles per hour or less, travel on that railroad, which is at road grade.

Both South Lyon Police Department and CSX, the company that owns the railroad, will investigate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/05/man-riding-bike-hit-slow-moving-train-south-lyon/1349714001/