Oakland County's measles outbreak, which started in March when a traveler with measles visited the area from New York, has ended, the county announced Wednesday.

Of the 44 measles cases in Michigan, 40 -- or 90 percent -- were based in Oakland County.

During the outbreak, the county, along with the Michigan Department of Health and private organizations, put on 17 vaccine clinics and administered 3,300 vaccinations.

"We are thankful that this outbreak has ended, and hope it also serves as a reminder of how important getting vaccinated is to prevent future outbreaks," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, a spokeswoman for the Oakland County Health Division.

Two Oakland County Health Division offices still offer the vaccine: the North Oakland Health Center, on the 1200 block of North Telegraph, building 34 East, in Pontiac. And the South Oakland Health Center, at 27725 Greenfield in Southfield.

The vaccine comes in two-doses that cost $71 per dose, along with a $7 vaccination fee per client, and additional fees if paying with a credit card.

But the county says that no one will be denied access because they can't pay, as sliding fee schedules are available.

State and county health officials said the outbreak began March 13, when measles was confirmed in a traveler from Israel who stopped in New York before heading to Michigan. Michigan's measles outbreak coincides with others reported across the country, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas and Washington, health officials said.

Measles is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Symptoms include high fever (which may spike to more than 104 degrees); cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth two to three days after symptoms start; and a red, raised, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs within three to five days.

