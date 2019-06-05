Legal gavel (Photo: Africa Studio/Fotolia)

A Pontiac man facing a jail sentence is likely to spend more time behind bars after trying to flee custody this week, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Surveillance footage shows the 33-year-old rushing out of 52nd District Court/3rd Division in Rochester Hills early Tuesday, where Judge Nancy Carniak had just sentenced him to serve 90 days in the county jail for disorderly conduct and retail fraud.

"Multiple deputies pursued the subject on foot and apprehended him inside a wooded area in front of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office - Rochester Hills Substation, which is attached to the courthouse," investigators said in a statement.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

He is expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

