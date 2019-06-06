Pontiac — A late-Wednesday night argument about the NBA Finals escalated into a fist fight and ended with a stabbing and a manhunt, police said.

The stabbing took place just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Ferry, per the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency for Pontiac.

By the time deputies arrived, the victim, a 20-year-old man, had been taken to St. Joseph hospital by a family member.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the suspect, a 31-year-old man dating the victim's mother, argued about the game between the Toronto Raptors and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Raptors won the game, 123-109, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After the men fought, police say the suspect retrieved a knife from his bedroom and swung it at the younger man, resulting in "two deep lacerations" on his face and forearm.

Then, police say, he fled on foot, and hasn't been seen since.

A K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, but he could not immediately be found. As of Thursday morning, police said the suspect was still at large.

