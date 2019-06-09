Pontiac — Police in Oakland County are investigating a fatal roll-over crash on Woodward Avenue in Pontiac that took the life of a 61-year-old Pontiac resident on Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred at 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Woodward and South Boulevard. A 38-year-old driver from Pontiac in a black 2013 Dodge Challenger, which was stopped at a light, was hit from behind by a 2000 white F-150 truck.

The F-150, driven by a 61-year-old Pontiac resident, pushed the Dodge into the intersection, police said.

The driver of the F-150 lost control, crossed the intersection and began to turn south onto Woodward, police said. The driver struck a concrete curb in the center median which caused it rollover onto its driver’s side.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck and was killed, police said. There was no air bag deployed in the Dodge; an air bag activated in the Ford, police said.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene after the collision and was taken into custody soon after. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the Oakland County Jail and charges are pending, police said.

Alcohol or drug use by either driver is unknown, police said. The case remains under investigation.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/09/fatal-crash-woodward-pontiac-kills-driver-61/1404441001/