Southfield -- A tree trimmer was electrocuted Saturday after coming into contact with a power line.

The worker, whose name wasn't released, was working in a tree about 5:30 p.m. on Lexington Parkway near San Quentin Avenue, said police.

Police said they are investigating exactly how the worker came into contact with the power line.

DTE Energy had to cut power in the area while firefighters retrieved the body from its harness in the tree, said police.

DTE Energy said it was saddened to learn of the death of the man, who wasn't employed by the utility.

"This is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety around power lines," DTE said in a prepared statement.

