Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, left, and Oakland University Senior VP for Academic Affairs and Provost James Lentini. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Oakland University's Board of Trustees approved a 4.4% increase in undergraduate tuition Monday as part of a $342.7 million 2019-20 budget.

The increase means the annual rate for a full-time resident freshman will be $13,462.50, the university said in a news release.

Graduate tuition also was increased 4.4%, translating to an average of $18,492 for full-time resident graduate students.

University officials said the budget, a 1.6% increase over 2018-19, is based on an expected 1.9 percent increase in state funding in the Michigan Senate budget proposal — below the 3 percent increase sought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The spending blueprint calls for $57.4 million to be allocated toward student financial aid. OU said the average full-time resident undergraduate received $4.079 in scholarships, grants and other awards last year.

“Oakland University, along with other public universities in Michigan, is finding innovative ways to be responsive and supportive of students’ academic needs, while making sure the cost of education is affordable,” said President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. “Our priority is to ensure that the students’ experience is an invaluable investment for a lifetime of opportunities.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/10/oakland-university-tuition-increase/1413474001/