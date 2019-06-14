On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Anthony Naiman's home in Troy and recovered several electronic devices, according to a court filing. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana / AP file)

Troy — Federal officials say a Troy man used an instant messenger app to send and receive child pornography.

Anthony Naiman, 40, is accused of posting pornographic videos involving children on Kik, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

It said he's accused of violating federal laws against sexual exploitation and abuse of children and child pornography possession, both of which carry a penalty of at least five years in prison.

Officials said in the complaint that the federal agents began communicating with a person with the user name "78antnaiman" in Feburary through Kik, an instant messaging app. After several days, 78antnaiman used the app to send child pornography to an undercover agent and told the agent about engaging in sexual activity with a relative, the complaint said.

Agents were able to determine the user name belonged to Naiman and identified him through his profile picture and a secretary of state database.

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Naiman's home in Troy and recovered several electronic devices, according to a court filing. The suspect was present during the search and told agents he lives alone.

Naiman admitted to agents that he used the 78antnaiman user name and account on Kik to access, send and receive child pornography, according to the complaint.

He told agents he had communicated with over a half dozen boys, ages 15-17, over the Internet and had them send him pornographic photos of themselves, the filing said.

At one time in the past, Naiman was employed in the Avondale School District as a swim coach.

District officials issued the following statement:

“Avondale School District is deeply troubled by the news that a former employee has been issued a federal warrant covering charges related to child pornography. Last employed by the district in February 2018, the employee served as an assistant swim coach and also worked with an adult special education student.

"At this time there is no indication that the actions related to the charges involved any Avondale School District student or occurred while the charged was in the district’s employ.

"As a learning community, we take even the implication of inappropriate behaviors having to do with children very seriously. If asked, we will cooperate with law enforcement in this matter. We will continue our vigilance in maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. We ask all parents to continue to have candid conversations with their children about issues such as these and encourage children to talk to a trusted adult about any interactions that make them feel uncomfortable.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/14/feds-accuse-troy-man-sending-receiving-child-porn/1457155001/