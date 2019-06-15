Suspect in strong arm robbery in Waterford. (Photo: Courtesy of Waterford police department)

Waterford Township police are seeking tips to find a man they say is connected to two robberies involving senior citizens this month.

Investigators allege the man followed an 81-year-old woman out of Tenuta’s Food Lane on Sashabaw Road about 1:17 p.m. Friday and into the parking lot, grabbing her purse before she tried entering a white 2018 Dodge Journey.

The woman fell and and sustained minor injuries, police said in a statement.

The suspect tried to flee in his vehicle, but when it became stuck on a curb, he returned to the woman's SUV and fled south on Sashabaw, according to the release.

The vehicle has a license plate reading DXE8549.

Suspect's vehicle in purse theft in Waterford. (Photo: Courtesy of Waterford police department)

Authorities believe the same suspect might also have stolen a purse from a 76-year-old resident in the parking lot at the Waterford Senior Center on Pontiac Lake Road on the morning of June 3. In that incident, the man fled in an older model white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

The suspect is described as having a full beard, medium height and weight. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and sweatpants, black Nike shoes, a back support brace and silver necklace with a charm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police detectives at (248) 618-6068. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 248-674-COPS.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/15/suspect-sought-waterford-township-robberies/1463372001/