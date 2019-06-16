Oak Park's city manager said Sunday night that a suspect wanted in connection to a slaying Saturday has been arrested.

A notice was posted on the city's Twitter account Sunday night. The suspect was in custody after he was arrested by Oak Park Public Safety, the tweet said.

"I want to thank our great Public Safety team for leading this investigation and for their tenacious pursuit of the suspect, as well as our residents for staying aware and vigilant throughout," said a statement by City Manager Erik Tungate.

A tweet alerted residents on Saturday night of an "alleged homicide situation" in Oak Park. The tweet asked residents to "act with high awareness of their surroundings and proceed with caution."

A family dispute led to the shooting, Oak Park police's Lt. Troy Taylor told WXYZ-TV (Ch. 7) on Sunday. The arrest was made just after 5 p.m. Sunday, WXYZ said.

