Ferndale police seek man for lewd act in bar's restroom
Ferndale — Police are looking for a man who allegedly pleasured himself while looking under the wall of a bathroom stall at a bar Saturday, officials said.
The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the Soho Bar, according to police.
They said the man was gratifying himself sexually when he was confronted.
Police released footage of the man taken by the bar's video security system.
Anyone with information should call Ferndale Police at (248) 541-3650 option 5 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
