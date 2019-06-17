Suspect in strong arm robbery in Waterford. (Photo: Courtesy of Waterford police department)

Waterford Township — Police have a suspect in two robberies this month in custody, officials said Monday.

"Detectives located and arrested the suspect in the June 3rd and June 14th strong-arm robberies," they said in a statement posted on the Waterford Police Department's Facebook page. "He was interviewed and confessed to both incidents."

Strong-arm robberies are thefts in which a person uses force or threat of force to overcome a victim's resistance.

Officials said investigators will present their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office to authorize charges. Meanwhile, the suspect is being housed at the Oakland County Jail.

On Friday, the man followed an 81-year-old woman out of Tenuta’s Food Lane on Sashabaw about 1:20 p.m. and into the parking lot, grabbing her purse before she tried entering a white 2018 Dodge Journey.

The woman fell and and sustained minor injuries, police said in a statement.

The man tried to flee in his vehicle, but when it became stuck on a curb, he returned to the woman's SUV and fled south on Sashabaw, according to the release.

Police said a man on June 3 stole a purse from a 76-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Waterford Senior Center.

He allegedly followed the woman into the parking lot and grabbed her purse out of her hands as she exited her vehicle, according to authorities. He then fled the area in an older model white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the robberies and the suspect should call Waterford Police at (248) 618-7515 or the Tip Line at (248) 674-COPS.

