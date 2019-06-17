Pontiac — A Pontiac man's alleged attempt to kidnap a 3-year-old girl at a liquor store on Saturday resulted in the man's arrest, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place about 10:10 a.m. Saturday on the 80 block of East Auburn at the Star Party Store, per the sheriff's office, the police agency for Pontiac. That's just east of Woodward.

The girl's mother told police a man tried to grab her daughter and that she yelled at him.

He backed off, but then tried again to grab and pull the girl away. But the mother's friend pointed pepper spray at the man, who let go of the child and fled, heading east on East Auburn.

Police found him less than a half-mile away on East Auburn at Shirley. The victim's mother identified him to deputies.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/17/sheriff-man-pepper-sprayed-arrested-after-attempting-kidnap-girl-3/1476707001/