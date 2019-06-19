Hutchins (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A 30-year-old Lincoln Park man has been charged in the attempted abduction of a 3-year-old girl Saturday in Pontiac, officials said.

Stevie Hutchins has been charged with attempted kidnapping, a five-year felony, according to the Oakland County County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned Tuesday in 50th District Court and a judge denied bond for him. His next court date has been scheduled for next week.

Police accuse Hutchins of trying to kidnap the girl at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday at the Star Party Store on the 80 block of East Auburn.

The girl's mother told police a man tried to grab her daughter and that she yelled at him. He backed off, but then tried again to grab and pull the girl away, according to authorities.

The mother's friend pointed pepper spray at the man, who let go of the child and fled, heading east on East Auburn.

Police found him less than a half-mile away on East Auburn at Shirley. The victim's mother identified him to deputies.

