The Detroit Zoo’s Polk Penguin Conservation Center will close on Sept. 9 and reopen in mid-June 2020 for repairs. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Royal Oak — This is cold. The Detroit Zoo's Penguin center will have to close in September for nine months because of a building problem, officials said.

The Detroit Zoological Society said Thursday it will close the zoo’s Polk Penguin Conservation Center on Sept. 9 and reopen in mid-June 2020 for repairs.

The center will remain open throughout the summer before the work starts.

During the work, the penguins will live in the former Penguinarium at the zoo. The facility will not be open to visitors, however.

Faulty waterproofing by the construction contractor is to blame, officials said. They said about nine gallons of groundwater are seeping into the building and being pumped out each day.

“Unfortunately, the contractor failed to properly waterproof the foundation, was aware that groundwater water was seeping into the building throughout construction, didn’t fix the problem and failed to inform us,” Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO, said in a statement. “What we initially observed as a leaky basement was more serious. We only learned of the faulty waterproofing through an independent investigation by a team of engineers and through the legal process.”

Kagan also said the zoo sued against joint-venture general contractor DeMaria Wharton-Smith for the faulty waterproofing and for concealing the problems. The matter was settled through arbitration and DeMaria Wharton-Smith will make necessary repairs at their expense under the supervision of a team of engineers chosen by the zoo.

The Detroit Zoo is the largest paid family attraction in the state and contributed a total of $167.6 million to Metro Detroit last year, according to a study.

The 33,000-square-foot, $32 million Polk Penguin Conservation Center – which opened in April 2016 – has been a major draw. The zoo has an average of 1.5 million annual visitors, but visitation peaked at 1.7 million in 2016 after the penguin center opened, the study said.

The center is home to 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni and gentoo penguins. Its signature feature is a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area where visitors can watch the birds swim and dive from two acrylic underwater tunnels.

