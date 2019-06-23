Police are searching for a Commerce Township woman who went missing Friday. She was not identified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: OCSO)

A 41-year-old woman fromCommerce Township has been missing since Friday night after her husband found her with a handgun in their home, according to Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Alice Phillips was last seen Friday night on the 2800 block of Pinto Drive. Her husband came home and found the woman holding his handgun along with a single bullet, police said.

He retrieved the weapon from her, and minutes later, he told police, she went for a walk. She frequently takes a walk in the evening, he said, so he did not become alarmed. When she failed to return home, the husband became concerned and called 911 the following morning.

The woman has been diagnosed with depression, he husband said. The husband had checked his wife’s computer and discovered that she had visited internet sites describing how to hang yourself using an electrical cord, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen wearing a blue-and-grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. She is 5’3” tall, 120 pounds and has shoulder-length auburn hair. She also has a large tattoo of a rose with top hat on the upper arm.

The Oakland County Sheriff Office and Commerce Fire Department have searched multiple areas, including wooded areas near her home, Dodge Park No. 5, Mill Race Park and open land in the area of Wise and Carrol Lake Road. Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4911.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/23/police-search-missing-commerce-township-woman/1543527001/