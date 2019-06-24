$1,000 reward offered for return of stolen dog
Farmington Hills — The family of a dog stolen last month is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.
The Yorkie-Maltese mix was brazenly taken at about 6:45 p.m. May 29 when it was being walked by its owner near Lochmoor and Queensboro streets in a subdivision near Middle Belt between Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile in Farmington Hills.
Two young men jumped out of a car, picked up the owner's two dogs and tried to flee with them while a woman drove the car, said police.
The owner was able to save one dog but the other, a year-old brown male pup named Hennessy, was swept away in the vehicle, said police. The owner was dragged by the car for a short distance as he tried to retrieve Hennessy.
The reward is being offered to anyone providing information that leads to the recovery of the dog.
The car was a silver subcompact, said police.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.
