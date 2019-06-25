Royal Oak – The Detroit Zoo says an 11-year-old gray wolf has died during surgery to remove a mass in her chest.

FILE -- Two gray wolves named Kaska, left, and Wazi check out the recycled holiday evergreen trees that were donated to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, January 5, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Zoo officials say Wazi suffered cardiac arrest and died Monday. The mass had been discovered during a health exam, and veterinarians determined surgery was the only option because of its size and location.

The zoo says in a statement the wolf “was intelligent, fearless, curious and sassy,” and “adored” by employees, volunteers and visitors.

The zoo’s lone surviving wolf is a male named Kaska.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/25/detroit-zoo-gray-wolf-dies/39622053/