Gray wolf at Detroit Zoo dies during surgery to remove mass
Royal Oak – The Detroit Zoo says an 11-year-old gray wolf has died during surgery to remove a mass in her chest.
Zoo officials say Wazi suffered cardiac arrest and died Monday. The mass had been discovered during a health exam, and veterinarians determined surgery was the only option because of its size and location.
The zoo says in a statement the wolf “was intelligent, fearless, curious and sassy,” and “adored” by employees, volunteers and visitors.
The zoo’s lone surviving wolf is a male named Kaska.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/25/detroit-zoo-gray-wolf-dies/39622053/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.