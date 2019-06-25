Oakland deputies are looking for a trio who broke into two gas stations Monday and stole packs of cigarettes. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Independence Township — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are investigating break-ins Monday at a couple of gas stations, officials said.

In the first incident, deputies responded at about 3:36 a.m. to an alarm at a Sunoco gas station in the 7600 block of South Ortonville at Oak Hill in Independence Township.

They found the glass of the front door had been broken. Deputies checked for intruders, but found no one, according to authorities.

They contacted the business' owner, who provided deputies access to the store's security video system. The video showed three people arrive at the gas station in a dark-colored Pontiac G6 sedan.

It also showed one of them break the glass in the door with a rock. A man and a woman entered the store, grabbed an unknown number of packs of cigarettes and put them in a large plastic bag. The third person, a man, remained in the car.

The car was last seen turning onto southbound Interstate 75, police said.

About a half-hour later, deputies responded to alarms at a Shell gas station in the 2200 block of Crooks at M-59 in Rochester Hills.

Deputies found the glass of the store's front door had been shattered. They checked the business for intruders, but no one was found. They discovered a large cinder block lying on the floor.

As with the other gas station, authorities contacted the owner who gave investigators access to the establishment's video security system. Officials said the video showed the same dark-colored Pontiac G6 that had been at the earlier break-in of the Independence Township gas station.

It also showed two people break the door's glass, enter the store and take packs of cigarettes and put them in a large plastic bag, police said. The car was last seen turning south on to Crooks and get on the westbound ramp of M-59.

One of the thieves is described as a white female who was wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "Queen" in white lettering on it. She also was wearing a white mask, gloves and a green bandanna that covered her hair.

Also in the group was a white male, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, a black mask on his face, white tennis shoes and bright green gloves.

The man who remained in the car's driver's seat during both thefts is believed to be heavy-set, police said.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

