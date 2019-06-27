The woman is being evaluated, investigators said Wednesday. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's)

A Commerce Township woman missing for several days has been found, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

She "was found safe at a home in Oakland County" after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "She is physically fine and has been transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment."

The 41-year-old woman was last seen Friday night on the 2800 block of Pinto Drive. Her husband came home and found the woman holding his handgun along with a single bullet, police said.

He retrieved the weapon from her, and minutes later, he told police, she went for a walk.

When she failed to return home, the husband became concerned and called 911 the following morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff Office and Commerce Township Fire Department searched multiple areas, including wooded areas near her home, Dodge Park No. 5, Mill Race Park and open land in the area of Wise and Carrol Lake Road, but failed to find her.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/27/missing-commerce-township-woman-safe/1580096001/