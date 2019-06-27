A rush-hour crash that closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 75 at Rochester Road in Oakland County has been cleared, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m., according to the department website. MDOT reported the crash was cleared by 5:30 p.m.

An overturned car led to the closure of southbound lanes of I-75 in Troy. (Photo: Image courtesy of Mutwakil Bahar)

The closure was near a construction project that was slated to start tonight. Both directions of I-75 are slated to be closed from 9:30 p.m. through 5 a.m. Friday between Big Beaver and Corporate Drive/Crooks in Troy as road crews set new bridge beams on overpasses, MDOT officials said.

Two additional closures are planned for Monday and Tuesday, following the same schedule.

During the full closures, northbound traffic will use Big Beaver to Crooks, then westbound M-59 back to northbound I-75. Southbound drivers will use Corporate Drive/Crooks then 14 Mile back to southbound I-75.

The work is part of a $224 million project to improve and rebuild approximately 18 miles of pavement and bridges along I-75.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/06/27/southbound-75-lanes-rochester-road/1589013001/