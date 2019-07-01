2 Detroit men charged in May 24 death of pedestrian in Troy
Troy — Police said they have charged two Detroit men in connection with the fatal May 24 hit-and-run of a pedestrian in a parking lot, officials said.
Anthony Rene Griffin, 41, of Detroit has been charged with felony murder and failing to stop at the scene of a crash-causing death.
Jerry Burton, 37, also of Detroit, has been charged with felony murder. Burton is believed to have been Griffin's accomplice and a passenger in the vehicle that struck J.V. Binkley, 48, of Ann Arbor. The crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. Friday in the north parking lot of 500 Kirts.
Griffin and Burton were arraigned in 52-4 District Court Friday and were denied bond, according to authorities.
Police said investigators believe the two suspects were preparing to steal from Binkley’s truck when he was struck and killed. After striking Binkley, they fled.
More: Troy police seek suspect in crash that killed pedestrian
Binkley was a vending machine supplier, driving a delivery truck, on the day of the incident. He was making a delivery.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.