Griffin (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Troy — Police said they have charged two Detroit men in connection with the fatal May 24 hit-and-run of a pedestrian in a parking lot, officials said.

Anthony Rene Griffin, 41, of Detroit has been charged with felony murder and failing to stop at the scene of a crash-causing death.

Jerry Burton, 37, also of Detroit, has been charged with felony murder. Burton is believed to have been Griffin's accomplice and a passenger in the vehicle that struck J.V. Binkley, 48, of Ann Arbor. The crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. Friday in the north parking lot of 500 Kirts.

Griffin and Burton were arraigned in 52-4 District Court Friday and were denied bond, according to authorities.

Burton (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Police said investigators believe the two suspects were preparing to steal from Binkley’s truck when he was struck and killed. After striking Binkley, they fled.

More: Troy police seek suspect in crash that killed pedestrian

Binkley was a vending machine supplier, driving a delivery truck, on the day of the incident. He was making a delivery.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/01/2-detroit-men-charged-may-24-death-pedestrian-troy/1616926001/