Three people died in a car crash in Bloomfield Township on Monday, the second fatal crash in the township in two days.

Bloomfield Township police said a single-car crash was reported at about 3:39 p.m. Monday after a 2017 Chevrolet driven by a 72-year-old woman with three passengers left the road. The driver was traveling north on Heathfield Road, south of Berkshire Road police said.

Three people died in a car crash in Bloomfield Township on Monday, the second fatal crash in the township in two days. (Photo: Facebook)

The car slammed into a tree, killing the driver, a 69-year-old man from Oak Park and a 29-year-old woman from Southfield. Another passenger, a 71-year-old woman from Royal Oak, was hospitalized in critical condition at Royal Oak Beaumont, police said.

Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating. The Southwest Oakland County Crash Investigations Team aided Bloomfield Township police at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or those who witnessed the incident to contact Bloomfield Township police at (248) 433-7755.

The crash Monday followed a single-car crash Sunday in the township.

A driver, 37, was killed when, heading west on Hickory Grove, he crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/01/3-killed-car-crash-monday-bloomfield-township/1624586001/