A boil-water notice is in effect for part of Farmington Hills, officials announced Monday.

The notice affects the Oakland County community's Southwest Pressure District, between Haggerty and Drake, and Eight and Nine Mile roads, according to the alert.

It was prompted by pressure loss, which can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system, authorities said.

"Although no contamination has been detected, as a precaution, all water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking," the notice read. "Water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool before consumption. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice."

The alert remains in effect for the neighborhoods until further notice.

The water system in the affected area will be flushed and officials are slated to collect samples, according to the Oakland County Water Resources commissioner. The boil water notice will be lifted once a laboratory confirms the water is safe to drink.

Information is available at www.oakgov.com/water/notifications.

