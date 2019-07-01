Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Crash closes SB lanes of M-5 at 13 Mile
MDOT tweet indicates crash occurred about 8:30 p.m., closing all southbound lanes at 13 Mile in Oakland County
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Crash closes SB lanes of M-5 at 13 Mile
The Detroit News
Published 8:57 p.m. ET July 1, 2019
Southbound M-5 at 13 Mile in Oakland County is closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.
The department said on Twitter that a crash at about 8:30 p.m. has closed all southbound lanes at 13 Mile.
It was unclear when the southbound lanes would reopen.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/01/crash-closed-southbound-lanes-m-5-13-mile/1625011001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.