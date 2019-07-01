Southbound M-5 at 13 Mile in Oakland County is closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The department said on Twitter that a crash at about 8:30 p.m. has closed all southbound lanes at 13 Mile.

It was unclear when the southbound lanes would reopen.

Crash on SB M-5

Location: SB M-5 at 13 Mile

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Event Message: SB M-5 at 13 Mile FREEWAY CLOSED — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 2, 2019

