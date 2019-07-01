Seay (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Police are looking for a Pontiac man in connection with a fatal Saturday night shooting, officials said Monday.

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are searching for Keandre Kevon Seay, 29, and said he is a suspect in they slaying of another Pontiac man that happened at about 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Newman Lane.

Officials Monday asked the public for help to find Seay. Anyone with information with his whereabouts or the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

They also released a photo of Seay, who has previous convictions for felony assault and weapons charges, according to court records.

More: Man, 40, gunned down in Pontiac

Witnesses told police that a man and woman were standing outside a home, and the victim was parked outside.

The man standing outside had been yelling at the woman, but at some point "turned his aggression toward the man who was sitting inside the vehicle," according to the sheriff's office.

He shot the man and fled on foot.

Police found the victim wounded inside a vehicle. Medics administered CPR before taking him to McLaren hospital, but he died from his injuries.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/01/deputies-seek-suspect-fatal-pontiac-shooting/1616303001/