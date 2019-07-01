Pontiac — A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night in Pontiac, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Newman Lane, per the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency for Pontiac.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman were standing outside a home, and the victim was parked outside.

The man standing outside had been yelling at the woman, but at some point "turned his aggression toward the man who was sitting inside the vehicle," according to the sheriff's office.

He shot the man and fled on foot.

Police found the victim wounded inside of a vehicle. Medics administered CPR before taking him to McLaren hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office describes the shooter only as a 29-year-old man.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/01/man-40-gunned-down-pontiac/1615341001/