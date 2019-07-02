Seay (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A Pontiac man wanted in connection with a fatal Saturday night shooting has been arrested, officials said.

Keandre Kevon Seay, 29, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. in Detroit by detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals. He was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

He is being housed at the Oakland County Jail until he is formally charged in court.

On Monday, police asked the public for help to find Seay, a suspect in the slaying of another Pontiac man on the 600 block of Newman Lane.

Police accuse him of shooting the man at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators that a man and woman were standing outside a home, and the victim was parked outside.

The man standing outside had been yelling at the woman, but at some point "turned his aggression toward the man who was sitting inside the vehicle," according to the sheriff's office.

He shot the man and fled on foot.

Police found the victim wounded inside a vehicle. Medics administered CPR before taking him to McLaren hospital, where he died from his injuries.

