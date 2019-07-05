Ferndale — A Ferndale police car was stolen Friday morning, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

Sgt. Baron Brown, a spokesman for the department, said police recovered the stolen vehicle.

The location and detailed circumstances of the theft were not immediately available, Brown said. Police say that while an officer was handling "an unrelated matter," a person jumped into the vehicle and took off.

Police sometimes leave their vehicles running, but locked, for convenience, Brown said.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle to Detroit's west side, and made one arrest, Brown said at West Seven Mile and Stoepel, which is west of Livernois. The suspect's gender and age were not immediately available.

