A Ferndale woman missing since Friday has been found dead in a suspected homicide, Ferndale police said.

Lily Camara, 28, was reported missing by a family friend on Friday. Camara had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Lily Camara (Photo: Facebook)

The family friend said it was unusual for Camara to not contact her family or leave her child for such an extended period of time, according to a news release by police.

Police issued a missing persons alert Friday, which said Camara was expected to arrive at an event on the evening of July 2, but never arrived.

The investigation into her disappearance and possible homicide are ongoing, but the situation "is not indicative of an increased threat to the safety of the citizens of Ferndale at this time," Sgt. Baron Brown said in the release.

Police still are looking for Camara's 2017 black Ford Edge. If you have any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of her vehicle, call the Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.

