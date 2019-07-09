Interstate-75 will be closed in both directions overnight beginning Wednesday evening for bridge beam setting at the Wattles Road overpass, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Buy Photo Motorists travel northbound along I-75 at 14 Mile Road in Troy on February 19, 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Crews will fully close the freeway at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and reopen it again at 5 a.m. Thursday. The weather could delay the closure, the agency said.

Southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 14 Mile roads. Northbound I-75 will be closed from Big Beaver to Crooks roads.

Drivers traveling southbound can exit west on Square Lake Road to southbound Woodward Avenue and to eastbound I-696 to get back to I-75.

Northbound drivers can take Big Beaver Road, to northbound Crooks Road, to westbound M-59 back to northbound I-75.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/09/complete-overnight-75-closure-scheduled-wednesday-oakland-county/1686742001/