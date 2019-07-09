The body of a 28-year-old Ferndale woman was found inside a vacant house on Young Street on Detroit's east side two days after she'd been reported missing, a Wayne County Medical Examiner's spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The grisly discovery came on Sunday — the same day Detroit police say firefighters found the badly-burned body of a white female in her early 20s inside a vacant house, also on Young Street. A Detroit police spokeswoman said Tuesday she couldn't confirm the identity of the woman's body.

Lily Camara (Photo: Facebook)

Lily Camara was reported missing by a family friend on Friday. Camara had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, police said.

On Sunday, Ferndale police said in a press release that Camara's body had been found, and that investigators thought she was a possible homicide victim.

Ferndale police did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman Charli Rose said Tuesday: "(Camara) was found in a vacant dwelling on Young Street in Detroit on July 7. The cause and manner of death are still pending."

Detroit police spokeswoman Latrice Crawford added: "They’re still investigating a body found at that location, but we can’t confirm the names of victims.”

The family friend who reported Camara missing said it was unusual for her to not contact her family or leave her child for such an extended period of time, the Ferndale press release said.

Police issued a missing persons alert Friday, saying Camara was expected to attend an unspecified event on the evening of July 2, but she never arrived.

Ferndale Sgt. Baron Brown said in the release that the investigation into Camara's disappearance and possible homicide are ongoing. He added the situation "is not indicative of an increased threat to the safety of the citizens of Ferndale at this time."

Police still are looking for Camara's black 2017 Ford Edge. If you have any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of her vehicle, call the Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.

