Macomb Twp. woman, 74, dies after Monday car crash in Troy
Troy — Police are investigating the death Monday of a 74-year-old Macomb Township woman in a car crash, officials said.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened at about 2:15 p.m. Monday on eastbound Big Beaver east of John R. The road was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.
Police said Diana Zaccagnini died at a hospital from her injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, a cream-colored 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that was heading west on Big Beaver crossed over the median and struck two trees before entering the eastbound lanes. A 53-year-old Troy man was driving.
The SUV struck a maroon 2011 Ford Taurus that was traveling east. Zaccagnini was driving the Taurus.
Both drivers sustained serious injuries from the crash and were taken to a hospital. No other people were in the vehicles, police said. They also said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Troy police at (248) 524-3477.
