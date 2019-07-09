Troy — Police are investigating the death Monday of a 74-year-old Macomb Township woman in a car crash, officials said.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at about 2:15 p.m. Monday on eastbound Big Beaver east of John R. The road was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.

Police said Diana Zaccagnini died at a hospital from her injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a cream-colored 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that was heading west on Big Beaver crossed over the median and struck two trees before entering the eastbound lanes. A 53-year-old Troy man was driving.

The SUV struck a maroon 2011 Ford Taurus that was traveling east. Zaccagnini was driving the Taurus.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries from the crash and were taken to a hospital. No other people were in the vehicles, police said. They also said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Troy police at (248) 524-3477.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/09/macomb-twp-woman-74-dies-after-monday-car-crash-troy/1681119001/