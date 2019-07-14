Farmington Hills — Two people died Saturday afternoon in a car crash in Farmington Hills, police said.

The double-fatal crash took place at 3:48 p.m. in the area of Eight Mile and Inkster Road, according to a statement from the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Police say a westbound vehicle traveling Eight Mile struck a southbound vehicle traveling Inkster Road.

Both vehicles had only one occupant inside, the drivers, and both died, police said.

