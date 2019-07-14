Lyon Township — Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a traffic crash Sunday that killed an 86-year-old woman and seriously injured two other motorists.

At about 1:35 p.m. Sunday, a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by an 86-year-old South Lyon man was west on Pontiac Trail and Ward Road when investigators believe he may have suffered a medical emergency and crossed the center line. He struck a 2009 Ford Escape driven by a 20-year-old New Hudson woman.

After the impact, the Fusion continued into oncoming traffic and a head-on crash with an eastbound 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 54-year-old New Hudson man.

An 86-year-old female passenger who was in the Fusion died from injuries in the crash and the driver was listed in critical condition.The driver of the 2017 Escape is hospitalized in stable condition. The two occupants of the 2009 Escape were not injured, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

