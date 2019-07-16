Addison Township — The body of a kayaker who disappeared early Tuesday has been found, officials said.

The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called at about 1:52 a.m. Tuesday about a man who disappeared while kayaking on Lakeville Lake in Addison Township, according to authorities.

The caller told police her sister and a male friend were in their kayaks on the lake when the watercraft overturned and put both of them in the water, officials said. She told deputies her sister was able to swim to shore.

Deputies said she then took a boat out onto the lake to search for the missing man. She found the overturned kayak, but couldn't find the man.

The sheriff's office deployed its dive team and its aviation unit to search for the victim, police said.

At about 9 a.m., deputies using a sonar device found the man about 250 feet from the shore and submerged in 6 to 8 feet of water, according to authorities. They brought his body to shore and turned it over to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation continues.

