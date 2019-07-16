Farmington Hills — Police on Tuesday released the identities of two people who died in a car crash over the weekend that started with a police chase in Southfield.

Officials identified the driver who caused the crash and fled from police as Cornell Edward Fuller, Jr., 20, of Wixom. The other driver in the crash was QiQi Li, 33, of Detroit.

Farmington Hills police crest (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

Authorities said they continue to investigate the crash, which happened at about 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eight Mile and Inkster roads.

More: After police chase ends, driver hits 2nd vehicle in Farmington Hills; 2 killed

According to a preliminary investigation, Fuller was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala at a high speed on westbound Eight Mile when he disregarded a red traffic signal at Inkster and struck a white 2007 Ford Taurus that was heading southbound on Inkster. There was only one occupant in each vehicle.

Officials said the Impala had fled earlier from a Southfield police officer, who terminated the pursuit before the crash. Southfield Police said the chase started when an officer tried to pull over a black Chevy Impala that was headed west on Eight Mile.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/16/farmington-hills-police-id-drivers-killed-saturday-crash/1746306001/