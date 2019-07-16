Rochester Hills — A 20-year-old Pontiac woman was arrested Monday after bringing a stun gun to the courthouse, Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies assigned to 52/3 District Court saw a suspicious item inside a purse as the woman passed it through an X-ray machine.

They pulled a stun gun out and questioned the woman about where she obtained it.

She said she bought it from Amazon.com. Deputies said she did not have a valid concealed pistol license, or CPL. She was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and detained in the court detention area.

She later was taken to the Oakland County Jail, where she was held pending criminal charges, authorities said.

