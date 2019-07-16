Pontiac woman arrested after bringing stun gun to courthouse
Rochester Hills — A 20-year-old Pontiac woman was arrested Monday after bringing a stun gun to the courthouse, Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies assigned to 52/3 District Court saw a suspicious item inside a purse as the woman passed it through an X-ray machine.
They pulled a stun gun out and questioned the woman about where she obtained it.
She said she bought it from Amazon.com. Deputies said she did not have a valid concealed pistol license, or CPL. She was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and detained in the court detention area.
She later was taken to the Oakland County Jail, where she was held pending criminal charges, authorities said.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/16/pontiac-woman-arrested-after-bringing-stun-gun-court/1750378001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.