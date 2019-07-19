Pontiac — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found in the middle of a road, officials said.

Deputies were called at about 2:38 a.m. Friday about the man who was lying in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue north of Melrose in Pontiac. They found the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The man was not breathing and deputies called paramedics. The medics were unable to revive him and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said deputies were able to locate the man's girlfriend, who had called 911 for help.

Investigators have no suspects at this time.

