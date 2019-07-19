Two struck by car while crossing Highland Twp. road
Highland Township — Two women were struck by a car Thursday as they were walking across North Milford Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
One of them, a 79-year-old woman, is in critical condition with a head injury, officials said. The other, a 35-year-old, was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.
Police said the crash happened at about 2:53 p.m. in the 100 block of North Milford Road near Highland Road.
The two women were crossing from the east side to the west of North Milford when they were struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling south, according to authorities.
The vehicle's driver, a Howell man, 54, stopped after the collision.
Paramedics and a physician administered medical care before the older woman was taken to a hospital.
Police said it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash. They also said the two women didn't use a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.