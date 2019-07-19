Highland Township — Two women were struck by a car Thursday as they were walking across North Milford Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

One of them, a 79-year-old woman, is in critical condition with a head injury, officials said. The other, a 35-year-old, was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:53 p.m. in the 100 block of North Milford Road near Highland Road.

The two women were crossing from the east side to the west of North Milford when they were struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling south, according to authorities.

The vehicle's driver, a Howell man, 54, stopped after the collision.

Paramedics and a physician administered medical care before the older woman was taken to a hospital.

Police said it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash. They also said the two women didn't use a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.

