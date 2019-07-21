Northville — The Northville Community Communications Center, which handles 911 and public safety non-emergency calls for the city of Northville and Northville Township, is down Sunday morning, Northville Township police announced.

Northville Township Police Chief Paul Tennies sent out a statement early this morning saying officials are working on a fix.

During the outage, 911 calls are being re-directed to Livonia police or the Plymouth Township communication center. Non-emergency calls should be placed to Plymouth Township as well, at 734-354-3232.

Northville Township is in Wayne County, while the city of Northville crosses over into Oakland County.

There is no immediate time estimate on a fix.

