LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Southfield — A woman allegedly shot and killed her husband Sunday afternoon before barricading herself in their Southfield home, police said. 

Southfield police responded to a call at 4:12 p.m. in the 21000 block of Winchester and discovered a man fatally shot on the kitchen floor, Lt. Michael J. Leon said in a news release. Officers were able to carry the man out of the home, he said.

The woman had barricaded herself in her bedroom and remains there as police try and talk her out of the house

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/21/police-woman-shoots-husband-barricades-self-southfield-home/1792184001/