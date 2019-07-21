Southfield — A woman allegedly shot and killed her husband Sunday afternoon before barricading herself in their Southfield home, police said.

Buy Photo Emergency vehicles line up outside a home where a barricaded gunman is holed up after shooting her husband. (Photo: Evan James Carter / The Detroit News)

Southfield police responded to a call at 4:12 p.m. in the 21000 block of Winchester and discovered a man fatally shot on the kitchen floor, Lt. Michael J. Leon said in a news release. Officers were able to carry the man out of the home, he said.

A woman has barricaded herself in a home — after fatally shooting a man — on Winchester, just off of Lahser road in Southfield. Local and state police on the scene. ⁦@detroitnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/CdSwrynCVM — Evan James Carter (@EvanJamesCarter) July 22, 2019

The Michigan State Police bomb squad robot is on the scene. @detroitnewspic.twitter.com/znAXy5wJJc — Evan James Carter (@EvanJamesCarter) July 22, 2019

The woman had barricaded herself in her bedroom and remains there as police try and talk her out of the house

