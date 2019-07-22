Troy — A man and woman at a massage parlor have been charged with prostitution, police said Monday.

Officers were conducting a licensing inspection at Asian Spring Massage at about 2:50 p.m. Friday when they discovered a 30-year-old Troy woman performing a lewd act on a 68-year-old Macomb Township man, according to authorities.

Prostitution is a misdemeanor.

They also found a 53-year-old Troy woman performing a massage on a client without a proper license.

The masseuse and the business' owner were both cited for violating a city ordinance, officials said.

