Police charged 2 at Troy massage parlor with prostitution
Troy — A man and woman at a massage parlor have been charged with prostitution, police said Monday.
Officers were conducting a licensing inspection at Asian Spring Massage at about 2:50 p.m. Friday when they discovered a 30-year-old Troy woman performing a lewd act on a 68-year-old Macomb Township man, according to authorities.
Prostitution is a misdemeanor.
They also found a 53-year-old Troy woman performing a massage on a client without a proper license.
The masseuse and the business' owner were both cited for violating a city ordinance, officials said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/22/police-charged-2-troy-massage-parlor-prostitution/1794103001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.