Independence Township — It took two doses of naloxone to reverse a 25-year-old Independence Township woman's suspected opioid overdose early Sunday morning.

While the woman refused a medical transport afterward, she would be transported -- she was a parole absconder with an outstanding warrant, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday police arrived at the woman's home on West Harvard. The woman's breathing was shallow and she was unable to respond when her father tried to check on her in the bathroom. He found her on the floor, unresponsive.

Also on the floor was a syringe and a spoon containing what police believe to be heroin; the woman's father confirmed her history of heroin use.

Deputies, who have been carrying opioid antagonist naloxone since 2015, administered two doses. Firefighters arrived and continued her care.

After being pulled from the overdose, the woman refused medical treatment.

But she would be leaving the home.

The woman's father told deputies she was a parole absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections; deputies confirmed it, and transported the woman to the Oakland County Jail.

