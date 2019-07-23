Pontiac — A 27-year-old Pontiac man is facing the possibility of life in prison after being charged with open murder in the death of a fellow 34-year-old Pontiac man who was gunned down in the street early Friday morning.

Jevon Hairston was denied bond at his arraignment Tuesday at 50th District Court in Pontiac, and will remain at Oakland County Jail. He's due back in court on Aug. 1 for a probable cause conference.

Jevon Hairston (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff's deputies from Oakland County found the man, now identified as Demaro Kinel, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was lying in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, north of Melrose, in Pontiac

A single, spent shell casing was found near Kinel.

The man was not breathing. Medics were unable to revive him and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kinel's death was the third homicide of the year in Pontiac, which had 13 homicides at this time last year.

