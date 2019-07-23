Deputies arrested the man soon after arriving to the scene Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A 66-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to children Sunday in Pontiac and threatening adults who confronted him, Oakland County Sheriff's officials reported.

Witnesses told deputies that several children at Hawthorne Park on Telegraph, including a 9-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, had alerted their parents about the man touching himself, investigators said in a statement.

"The parents of the children observed the suspect pulling up his pants and then confronted him," the release read. "The suspect pulled a knife on them and threatened to kill them as he attempted to walk away."

Deputies found the man on the scene and arrested him for indecent exposure and assault.

They also found a knife on him that matched the description of the weapon adults told them he had used.

The man, identified only as a Pontiac resident, was held at the Oakland County Jail.

