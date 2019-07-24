Chia Vang has dementia and speaks limited English, police and relatives say. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's officials are working to find a 79-year-old Pontiac woman on reported missing Wednesday.

Chia Vang lives with her son on Chippewa Road and has dementia, investigators said in a statement.

The son told deputies he last saw Vang around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in her bedroom, but she was gone when he checked there at noon Wednesday, according to the release.

Vang, whose native language is Hmong, speaks limited English and does not have a cell phone or car, relatives said.

Her son said she has tried to walk to Warren, more than 20 miles away, in the past.

Authorities have entered Vang into the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network as an endangered missing person and alerted nearby agencies and hospitals. Deputies and detectives have also been canvassing the area.

Vang is described as 4-feet-10 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4911.

