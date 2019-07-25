Buy Photo In both cases, victims reported a group of people who covered their faces. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Authorities have announced a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a pair of armed robberies reported Thursday in Pontiac.

The incidents happened about an hour and less than two miles apart, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

In the first, a 37-year-old man told deputies he had been walking home from a gas station near Perry and Glenwood around 4 a.m. when five males wearing masks and other face coverings approached him, according to the release.

After one of the people wielded a silver handgun and told him to empty his pockets, the victim gave all the money he had: $4, the sheriff's office said.

"One of the other subjects then hit him with a piece of metal/pipe in the head several times," the release said.

The group fled. Deputies canvassed the area but couldn't find them.

The victim ran home. Star EMS treated cuts on his head.

About 5:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the sheriff's substation in Pontiac after a 52-year-old man told front desk personnel he had just been robbed.

The man said he was walking near Orchard Lake Road and Exchange with his headphones on when four or five people wearing masks or face coverings approached from behind and started punching him.

"One of the subjects had a yellow piece of metal/club and began hitting him in the head with the object," investigators said. "The victim stated he began fighting back and was able to disarm the subject with the club, but in the process, he dropped his Apple tablet and his Samsung phone. The subjects then grabbed the tablet and the phone and ran off towards Exchange and W. Pike."

Anyone with information on the two incidents can anonymously relay tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/07/25/1-k-reward-tips-2-pontiac-armed-robberies/1833294001/