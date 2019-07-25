Novi — Police in Oakland County's Novi are asking people to avoid the area of 10 Mile and Beck as an allegedly suicidal man has barricaded himself in a home.

Information was not immediately available on what led police to the home on the 24000 block of Venice, but police announced the barricaded situation early in the 6 a.m. hour.

Our officers & the Special Response Team are on the scene of a suicidal subject barricaded in a home in the 24000 block of Venice Dr. (Ten Mile/Beck). Please avoid the neighborhood as we work to safely resolve this incident. If you live near Venice, please stay inside your home. pic.twitter.com/9JHxFKO0Jv — Novi Police Department (@novipolice) July 25, 2019

