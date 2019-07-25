Police: 'Suicidal' Novi person barricades self in home
Novi — Police in Oakland County's Novi are asking people to avoid the area of 10 Mile and Beck as an allegedly suicidal man has barricaded himself in a home.
Information was not immediately available on what led police to the home on the 24000 block of Venice, but police announced the barricaded situation early in the 6 a.m. hour.
