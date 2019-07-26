Novi — A man barricaded with a gun in his Novi home Thursday appears to have taken his own life, police said.

Assistant Novi Police Cheif Erick Zinser said officers entered the home at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man dead.

"They found him in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," he said. "He was deceased."

Zinser said the man was the only person found in the home.

"There were never any threats made to anyone else, to the neighborhood whatsoever," he said. "He was only a threat to himself."

No other injuries were reported, Zinser said.

Officials said the man is 58-year-old, but they are not releasing his identity at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

The incident began Wednesday night with a police wellness check, according to officials.

Officers at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday arrived at the home on the 24000 block of Venice, north of 10 Mile and east of Beck, after receiving a call from concerned family members.

Police, who were told there were weapons in the home, attempted to meet the man at his front door, Novi Police Cheif David Molloy said Thursday. But the man ran upstairs.

Zinser said police continued efforts to communicate with the man throughout the day with last contact happening about noon Thursday.

"And when I say contact, it was very, very limited," the assistant chief said. "He answered the phone and hung up within seconds."

